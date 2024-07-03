Harrogate Lib Dem candidate says it's 'time for change' as he warns election result will be close
In a bid to avoid poll complacency in a seat which he said remained on a knife-edge, Tom Gordon said the only way to stop the Tory Party letting the country - and constituency - down was by voting Lib Dem.
"In Harrogate and Knaresborough, the General Election is between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives," said Mr Gordon.
"Labour have declared our constituency to be a “non-battleground seat” and have sent activists from our area to campaign in York.
"This is why more and more Labour and Green voters are backing me on Thursday.
"We need change and in our area only I can deliver it."
Mr Gordon said he was proud to live in a “special town” but the record of 14 years of a Tory MP and a Tory government was one of failure.
"From Partygate to Rishi Sunak leaving the D-Day commemorations early, this is a Conservative party that just keeps letting us down.
"The Conservatives have crashed our economy with Liz Truss’s mini-budget, caused the longest waiting lists in NHS history and allowed water companies to pump sewage into the River Nidd."
Mr Gordon was boosted recently when he received the full support of Lord Willis, the first time the popular former Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough had done so since retiring from local politics after three election victories in the Blair era.
"Harrogate and Knaresborough has had an excellent MP before – Phil Willis.
"He told me he knows I would be our community’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice in our community.”
Mr Gordon pointed to a recent poll for the seat showing the Lib Dems on 37%, Tories on 6% and Labour on 18%.
"It’s time to make a change and get things back on track.
"But, in places like our’s, voting Labour or Green will only help keep the Tories in power.”