Harrogate legal firm partner is nominated for prestigious Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards

A Partner and joint Head of Trust, Wills and Estates (TWE) at a law firm which has been based in Harrogate for more than 125 years has been recognised in the prestigious Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards 2025.

Shortlisted for Private Client Lawyer of the Year, Alison Walker was recently promoted to joint head of Raworths’ award-winning TWE team after celebrating a decade at the firm this year.

In that time, she has built a reputation for delivering high quality, specialist legal advice on all aspects of wills, trusts and wider succession, wealth structuring and tax issues.

To receive a coveted place on the shortlist, which recognises the array of legal talent across the North, North West and Yorkshire, each finalist is selected based on The Legal 500’s extensive independent research for its annual directory - which includes feedback from both clients and professional contacts.

Her nomination reaffirms the growing reputation of Raworths’ 23-strong TWE practice as one of the top private client teams in the North; having maintained its Tier One ranking in the recent Legal 500 Guide and winning ‘Out of London Practice of the Year’ at the national Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) Awards 2024.

Alison Walker said: “Building trusted relationships with our clients, their other advisors and across our team is at the heart of everything we do at Raworths.

"I’m proud to be recognised in this category.

"It’s a real show of confidence in the talent, skills and expert legal advice consistently delivered by the TWE team.”

Alison’s nomination marks the second year in a row that one of the Raworths’ team has been shortlisted in the Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards - with Head of Family, Carmelita Ardren, recognised in the same category in 2024.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths, said: "Alison's award nomination is further acknowledgement of her exceptional skills and legal expertise.

"We wish her the best of luck at the finals.”