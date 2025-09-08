Harrogate legal eagles flying high after accolade from UK's number one legal review site

A team of solicitors from Harrogate “proud of their local roots” is celebrating after being ranked in the top three percent of law firms in the UK.

Milners’ Private Client team was awarded the prestigious rating by the independent ReviewSolicitors web community, the UK’s leading legal review platform with more than 8 million users.

Working from its town centre base in Princes Square, the firm specialises in Wills and Estate planning, Trusts, Probate, and Lasting Powers of Attorney.

The team scored an average satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on feedback from more than 300 clients on the platform.

Celebrating - The team of solicitors from Harrogate's Milners’ Private Client team, Emma McDonnell, Simon Bass, Millie Schofield, Iain Robson, Lynn Kirtley and Destinee Ellis. (Picture contributed)

Milners’ Managing Partner Simon Bass said: “Having served Yorkshire and beyond since 1897, we are proud of our local roots and delighted to see our Harrogate pool of legal talent spotlighted as a high performer on the competitive national stage.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing clear, comprehensive and expert legal support to our clients during life’s most important moments.

“Thanks go to both our dedicated team and to every client who has trusted us with their future.”

Having recently expanded on the back of increased demand, the six-strong Private Client team includes Iain Robson, Millie Schofield, Destinee Ellis, Emma McDonnell, Lynn Kirtley, as well as Simon Bass.

In unveiling Milners’ ranking, ReviewSolicitors said: “With more than 300 client reviews and an impressive 4.9 out of 5 average star rating, it is clear their dedication to client care and expert legal support is making a real impact.

“Our review-driven community provides valuable feedback about the services they have received from UK-based law firms.

“In addition, we have a vast library of information and articles about law and legal processes that can help potential clients decide which solicitor has the right expertise and reputation for them.

“More than 4,000 law firms now trust us as their review collection platform.”

Milners also has offices in County Durham, Leeds, Darlington and Pontefract.

ReviewSolicitors was established in 2014 by co-founder and CEO Michael Hanney to provide online reviews for legal services for use by both consumers and law firms.