Harrogate lawyer's 'dream comes true' to represent Team GB in European Championships

A company MD has praised a Harrogate employee as a “real team player” after she joined Team GB in a major duathlon competition in Portugal this week.

Similar to the triathlon, the duathlon consists of a running leg, followed by a cycling leg and then another running leg in a format similar to triathlons.

Victoria Boid, a partner in the corporate team of leading Yorkshire law firm Ison Harrison where she often works in its office on Albert Street in Harrogate, trained for the event for seven long months.

She joined Ison Harrison in January last year and is also a fitness instructor at a gym in Harrogate, having qualified as a personal trainer in 2003, the same year as achieving her law degree.

Victoria Boid, a partner in the corporate team of leading Harrogate law firm Ison Harrison, trained for the Duathlon European Championships for seven long months. (Picture contributed)

Although she has previously competed in duathlon and triathlon championships, this was the first time she represented GB in the European Championships.

Victoria, who is an Olympic distance competitor, said: “To qualify for the European Championships been a dream come true.

"But I couldn’t have done it without the support of my friends and colleagues at Ison Harrison who encouraged me all the way and provided me with the most positive support in the lead-up to the tournament and throughout the intensive training.”

Ison Harrison became one of the first regional law firms to become a 100% employee-owned business in January 2022 after the three main shareholder directors agreed to sell the business to an Employee Ownership Trust.

The firm, which employs more than 250 staff across the region, posted a record turnover of over £22 million last year.

In the firm’s commercial division, which Victoria works in, turnover increased from £1.35m to £2.7m.

Ison Harrison’s managing director Jonathan Wearing, said: “We’re all very proud of Victoria. She is an outstanding lawyer and real team player.

“Since the firm switched to a full employee ownership model, it has been a hugely positive experience for everyone at the firm."