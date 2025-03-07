Harrogate law firm says it is deeply saddened by passing of 'extraordinary' colleague

A Harrogate family law firm has paid fulsome tribute after the passing of a much-admired staff member who was known as a “champion of resolving relationship breakdown by non-confrontational means”.

Jones Myers is deeply saddened by the passing of Neil Dring, a “charming and compassionate” senior family law specialist who has recently passed away following an illness.

A very experienced and talented family lawyer who worked in the field for most of his career, Neil joined Jones Myers in 2022 heading the Divorce and Financial Remedies team in the firm’s town centre Harrogate office.

Highly respected across Harrogate and the Yorkshire region, Neil’s reputation and expertise was well known and recognized in the divorce and separation cases that he dealt with, especially those involving complex high net worth financial disputes, advocacy, property transfer and pension cases.

Richard Peaker, Jones Myers managing partner, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Neil’s death and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

"Neil was an extraordinary family lawyer whose unwavering dedication and compassion touched countless lives.

"Neil’s passing is a great loss to the legal community and to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“We were delighted when Neil, a hugely committed and highly skilled family lawyer, joined our firm.

"His valuable contribution to, and passion for, family law and most importantly securing the best outcomes for his clients, was outstanding and he will be sorely missed by all of us.”

After studying at Nottingham University, Neil qualified in 1984 and embarked on roles specialising in family law in South and North Yorkshire.

Those who inspired him included his late father-in-law and his own father.

He was also amused and entertained by fictitious ‘Rumpole of The Bailey’ barrister, Horace Rumpole created by author John Mortimer.

A champion of resolving relationship breakdown by non-confrontational means, Neil’s dedication to family law and his local community involved him in events which included representing Jones Myers at the Harrogate Chamber of Commerce.

Martin Mann, chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, said: “All of us within the Chamber and the wider business community in Harrogate will remember a kind, charming and generous man with a real passion for his work and zest for life.

"Neil lit up a room with his warmth and inimitable wit, and he will be sorely missed by those who knew him,”

An ardent supporter of the firm’s longstanding charity partner, Henshaws which supports 4,000 service users with sight loss and wide-ranging disabilities, Neil undertook volunteering work in the gardens at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, giving up his time and offering his support.

He was also a regular contributor of podcasts giving listeners insights and information on divorce and financial related issues on Your Harrogate radio station.

Kate Banerjee, Jones Myers partner, added: “Neil will be remembered not only for his expertise in family law coupled with his deep sense of empathy, but also for the fact that he helped countless individuals navigate some of life’s most challenging moments.”