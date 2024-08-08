Harrogate launches summer of action to boost footfall and visitor numbers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate business group is launching a series of summer efforts to boost footfall in the town centre.

The Street Entertainment programme funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) is now well under way, with ‘Team BGee’ kicking things off as the crowds gathered to watch their performance dedicated to the terrific Bee Gees trio.

They received an amazing response, going viral with one video on social media platform ‘X’ hitting more than 1.7 million views!

The street entertainment will be on show in Harrogate on every Saturday in August.

Let the fun begin - The official launch of this year's Harrogate Lego Trail in the town centre took place at Games Crusade store courtesy of business group Harrogate BID. (Picture contributed)

But it’s not the only summer action by the Harrogate group which is funded by Harrogate businesses themselves.

Harrogate BID is stepping up its commitment to ensuring the town is a must-visit destination through completing the objectives set out in its overall Business Plan.

Last week saw it officially launch this year’s Lego Trail, bringing an enchanting feel to the town centre.

The 13 magical installations are now on show in key locations, from Betty’s and Primark to The Yorkshire Hotel and the Victoria Shopping Centre.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “In previous years the trail has been a huge success with more than 5,500 people joining the fun."

Designated QR codes have been placed on each of the models to be in with a chance of winning some top prizes, which can be collected from Games Crusade store on Oxford Street.

This week saw it to launch a dedicated deep clean service to ensure the town centre is looking great.

Harrogate BID has also launched the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration with a series of fantastic floral displays floral installed across the town centre.

Locations include the Yorkshire Hotel, Montpellier, the Piazza at Victoria Shopping Centre, the War Memorial, West Park Church, Montpellier Hill, Nicholls Tyreman and more.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “As Harrogate BID, we’re passionate about promoting our town as a floral destination and what better way to do it than through a floral celebration.”

Last year’s Floral Celebration saw Harrogate BID win Gold at the Britain in Bloom awards.