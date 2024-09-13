Harrogate Labour Party's show of support to Henshaws charity in Knaresborough

Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party is showing its support for local charity Henshaws by holding a social event tonight, Friday.

Taking place at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, the event at 7pm is a get-together for activists and their families and friends to celebrate Labour in power.

Sharon-Theresa Calvert, Women's Officer Harrogate and Knaresborough CLP and Chair Knaresborough Labour Party, said: "The choice of venue was an important factor as it is accessible to everyone and we need to raise awareness of accessibility issues and the problems that wheelchair users face.

"We also wish to raise awareness of discrimination against those with disabilities, whether visible or not.

"There will be a donation box and raffle to raise funds for Henshaws which is a very important local charity.

"It is so important that Henshaws exists and it’s why Harrogate and Knaresborough CLP has chosen to support it."