Harrogate & Knaresborough Toy Library launch summer raffle to celebrate 30th anniversary of charity

Harrogate & Knaresborough Toy Library has this week launched its ‘Big Summer FUNdraiser’ - a raffle which will feature over 35 family orientated prizes from local businesses.

The charity, which celebrates its 30th anniversary later this year, provides a toy borrowing service alongside regular play sessions from its base in Knaresborough and currently has over 150 members including families, childcare settings and schools.

Liz Ellory-Hoare, chair of Harrogate & Knaresborough Toy Library, said: “It has always been our aim to remain affordable for users, so with the rising cost of living we’re having to work harder than ever to bridge the financial gap with fundraising.

"We are really grateful to all the businesses who have donated some truly brilliant prizes in support of this years’ summer raffle.”

The Harrogate & Knaresborough Toy Library has launched its summer raffle to celebrate their 30th anniversary

Vouchers to be won include children’s activities, days out, sports camps and lessons, baby and toddler classes, and places to eat and drink.

Most are based in the immediate local area, with a couple of day trips further afield in Yorkshire.

To purchase a ticket, head to www.peoplesfundraising.com/raffle/hktl-big-summer-fundraiser

The winners will be drawn on the Friday, July 12.