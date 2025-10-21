Harrogate Junior Parkrun is praised after more than 5,200 children take part in its first ten years

A popular weekly Harrogate event which has seen 5,200 children take part since it was first launched has marked its tenth anniversary.

Held each week in the Valley Gardens since 2015, Harrogate Junior Parkrun is a 2k run designed for children aged between four and 14 which is open to all, free, safe and easy.

Since it was first launched, the event has taken place 438 times and a total of 5,200 children have completed the course, recording more than 42,000 finishing times and more than 9,000 personal bests.

Last weekend saw junior parkrun celebrate its anniversary with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon and the Deputy Mayors of Harrogate and Knaresborough, Jenny Travena and Andy Bell, joining families and volunteers for the occasion to celebrate ten years of encouraging children to get active.

The MP, who is a regular at Harrogate Parkrun himself, kicked off the event in front of a fantastic turnout of young runners and supportive parents.

“Parkrun is a fantastic community event," said Mr Gordon, and “as someone who takes part most weeks, it was a real pleasure to celebrate ten years of the Junior Parkrun.

“This event has helped children stay active, enjoy the outdoors, and be part of something positive in their community.

"A huge thank you to all the volunteers and organisers who’ve made it such a success.”

As a regular at Harrogate Parkrun himself, Tom recognises its impact on both physical and mental health, as well as its role in bringing people together.

To mark the tenth anniversary of Harrogate Junior Parkrun, the lib Dem MP even tabled a motion in Parliament not only recognising the hard work of organisers but, also, the small army of volunteers, too.

Jenny Travena, Deputy Mayor of Harrogate paid her own tribute to the hundreds of helpers involved in Harrogate Junior Parkrun over the last decade.

“The Junior Parkrun is a wonderful addition to our community, giving children a fun and healthy way to get outside and connect with others,” she said.

“None of this would be possible without the volunteers who turn up every week.”