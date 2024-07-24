Harrogate jobless figures on the rise as Government sets out ‘bold’ plans to boost employment rates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Jobcentre coaches say they are working hard to support people into work after a surprise rise in the town’s jobless figures.

While the number of people unemployed in Yorkshire and Humber is at 95,000 – down 3,000 on the quarter and down 19,000 on the year, in Harrogate the number of people on Jobseekers Allowance or who are searching for work on Universal Credit has increased by 15% compared to this month a year ago.

In response to the official figures for the Harrogate Local Authority issued by the Department for Work & Pension (DWP), York and North Yorkshire Employer and Partnership Manager Wendy Mangan said tailored, individual support was being given.

Harrogate Jobcentre responds to rising jobless figures - "Jobcentre work coaches are working hard to support people, whatever their situation, into work." (Picture contributed)

"Jobcentre work coaches are working hard to support people, whatever their situation, into work.

“Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for jobcentre teams. This tailored, individual support provides the foundation for people to build a better life for themselves and their family”.

The Harrogate area has suffered from staff shortages in the hospitality sector, in particular, in recent years because of a combination of Brexit, Covid and the cost of living.

The incoming Labour government is concerned the employment rate is still not back to pre-pandemic levels nationally and has set out a new strategy to address the issue.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said: “Spiralling economic inactivity, rising unemployment and the UK standing alone as the only G7 country where the employment rate is still not back to pre-pandemic levels.

"This is a truly dire inheritance which the Government is determined to tackle.

“Behind these statistics are real people, who have for too long been ignored.