Harrogate Jobcentre to step up its support as town struggles with staff shortages 'in almost every sector'
With staffing shortages in the hospitality trade and the care home sector still an issue, work coaches at Harrogate Jobcentre are focused on helping employers fill their vacancies and support people – whatever their situation – into jobs.
Wendy Mangan, Employer and Partnership Manager for York & North Yorkshire, says Harrogate Jobcentre has had success finding staff for specific local businesses but intends to push further in 2024.
"It’s been a busy, positive year at our Jobcentre with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers.
"We’ve built new partnerships with businesses, such as with Morrisons Chippendales.
"The business conducted interviews at Harrogate jobcentre and made six formal job offers on the day for their production unit at Flaxby.
"The employer is returning here to conduct further interviews on Thursday, December 21.
"We’re also currently working with Blue Apple Training in Leeds to provide hospitality training and guaranteed job interviews with the two local Premier Inn hotel sites in Harrogate.”
Despite that positive note, there is still progress to be made in Harrogate with a wide range of jobs looking to be filled.
Wendy Mangan said: “Looking to 2024, we have vacancies in virtually every sector, including hospitality or health care.
"We’ll also be looking to expand our services to open up the possibility of guiding parents and people with a health condition into fulfilling employment.”