Harrogate is to welcome classical music icon Nicola Benedetti for one 'fantastic evening'

Harrogate International Festivals’ 60th anniversary celebrations will be kicked off by an international superstar.

One of the world’s greatest classical musicians, Nicola Benedetti, is heading to Harrogate’s Royal Hall later this year for a special performance which will mark the launch of Harrogate International Festivals’ HIF@60 campaign.

The aim is to raise £1 million to help secure the long-term future of the arts charity.

What better way to start it off than an appearance by the Scottish-born superstar, hailed by The Times as “the country’s favourite violinist”.

Entitled An Evening with Nicola Benedetti and Friends, Harrogate International Festivals is over the moon with the news.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of HIF, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Nicola Benedetti, one of the most influential violinists of her generation, is coming to Harrogate.

"It’s going to be a memorable evening and a fantastic way to start our anniversary.

“It is remarkable for any arts charity to have been going for 60 years and the fact we have is testament to our innovative programmes that have enriched so many people’s lives.

"Throughout this time we have relied on the generosity of donors and sponsors to produce so many great festivals and events.

“Funding for the arts has never been more challenging, which is why our appeal to raise £1m is crucial to ensuring our long-term sustainable future.”

The special event on December 4 will see the hugely popular music figure perform a selection of shorter works, from romantic to folk, as well as talking about her experiences over the past decade.

Benedetti is also a passionate advocate of music education through her Benedetti Foundation and her role as Director of the Edinburgh International Festival,

Originally established as the Harrogate Festival of Arts & Science, HIF was at the forefront of classical music in the 1960s, the vanguard of comedy and street theatre in the 80s and 90s.

Its diverse portfolio now the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, HACS Harrogate Music Festival, Berwins Salon North and Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

For tickets, call the Box Office on 01423 562 303 or visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com