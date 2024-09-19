Harrogate is to make royal history as Watermark Gallery prepares to host historic show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may not be a royal borough but Harrogate can at least claim an artistic royal first.

The decision by the Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours, an organisation with King Charles as Patron, to stage its first-ever exhibition in the North in Harrogate is reinforcing the town’s royal connections.

A week from now, The RI is to mount the ground-breaking show at Watermark Gallery on Harrogate’s Royal Parade, just around the corner from the Royal Hall concert venue, officially re-opened by the then Prince of Wales following its extensive and acclaimed restoration.

Chris Myers, President of the RI, which was founded in 1831 and is based at The Mall Galleries in London, close to Buckingham Palace, said:

Royal first for Harrogate art gallery - Liz Hawkes, owner of Watermark Gallery. (Picture contributed)

“There may be a tendency for people to think that any organisation with ‘Royal’ in its name is London-centric but we are a truly national body with artists from across the country and around the world as members.

“It may have taken an inordinate amount of time but we are delighted at last to be staging our first exhibition in the North and at in a location with so many royal connections.”

Running at the Watermark Gallery from September 27 until October 12, the ground-breaking exhibition will feature 80 works by more than 25 artists, among them a large painting of classic cars racing at Le Mans by Myers, who is highly regarded for his automobile-themed works.

Mr Myers said: “We want the exhibition to showcase the talent and wide range of work of our artists and, hopefully, encourage new and younger members to join so that the RI has a long future as well as a long history.”

Liz Hawkes, owner of Watermark Gallery said: “We are honoured that such a prestigious organization as the RI has chosen to stage its first exhibition in the North at our gallery."

The Watermark Gallery is located near the Crown Hotel which is thought may have taken the name around the time of King Charles II’s restoration of the monarchy in 1660, although its origins stretch back even further.

More information at: https://www.watermarkgallery.co.uk/