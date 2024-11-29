Harrogate is the first town in UK to get its own Christmas song

Harrogate became the first town in Britain to have its own Christmas song when its festive musical calling card was launched at the Yorkshire Hotel.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-anticipated song’s coordinator, Simon Cotton, was beaming with pride as he unveiled Merry Christmas Harrogate with the track’s co-writer Joe Pearce and its performers, The Straymen, in front of a large crowd of local business leaders, charities, the Mayor of Harrogate Coun Chris Aldred and media people including the BBC.

At a time when some councils have been forced to cut back on their festive offering for 2024, Harrogate is promising a feast of fun bigger than ever before as Harrogate Bid, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce and community leaders join forces to bring a touch of sparkle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cotton, who is MD of the HRH Group, which owns The Yorkshire Hotel, White Hart and their associated bars the Pickled Sprout and Fat Badger said: “I believe Harrogate is the most Christmassy town in the UK.

Merry Christmas Harrogate is performed by The Straymen, in front of a large crowd of local business leaders, charities, and media this morning at the Yorkshire Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"We’ve got the fantastic Christmas market and more lights than ever.

“The North Pole Post Office is beautiful, we’ve got the Christmas shop window competition, the ice rink is up at the showground.

"There’s just so much Christmassy stuff that goes on here, the only thing missing was a song!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new song, which was premiered on Your Harrogate radio station, is available to download for free on Spotify.

Star performer - ‘The Straymen’ were formed specially for Harrogate's Christmas song when friends Harry Arnison and Harvey Burns joined by Harvey’s six-year-old daughter Isabella, pictured. (Photograph Gerard Binks)

It will also be played at Harrogate Theatre for panto audiences.

The song’s stunning video was shot by Adam Chandler’s Reel Film.

‘The Straymen’ were formed specially for the song with friends Harry Arnison and Harvey Burns joined by Harvey’s six-year-old daughter Isabella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band spent a number of weeks developing the music and lyrics before professionally recording it in local music studio the Woodlands with producer John Shepherd.

Harvey Burns said: “Who doesn’t love a great Christmas Song? When Simon asked us to be involved, we jumped at the chance.”

On aiming for the Christmas number one, Simon Cotton said: "It's only a few years ago a song about a sausage roll made it to number one, so why not?”