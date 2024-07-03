Harrogate is rated the 'best staycation destination' in the UK to drive to by AA experts
The renowned British motoring association has revealed the best staycation destinations to drive to in the UK, looking at things like accommodation, the number of parking spaces and the number of EV chargers in each area.
The experts at The AA also took into consideration factors including places to stay, things to do in the area, local happiness ratings and the number of petrol stations.
They also looked at the best destinations for vehicle provisions specifically.
The AA hailed Harrogate as being “known for wellness resorts, its highlights include Brimham Rocks and RHS Garden Harlow Carr.”
It adds: “The locals there have one of the highest happiness ratings around (7.8 out of 10).
The context of Harrogate’s high rating – it’s the only town or city in the North to feature in the top ten – can be judged by the quality of the runners-up.
Stratford-upon-Avon ranks second with a 7.6 happiness rating, over 6,000 parking spaces, and over 60 attractions.
Famous for being Shakespeare's birthplace, it offers charming walks and historical sites.
Newquay in Cornwall takes third place, boasting 326 AA-approved accommodations, 3,500+ parking spots, and a 7.5 happiness rating.
In fourth place is Horley in Surrey which is best for parking spaces and petrol stations.
For more information, visit: https://www.theaa.com/breakdown-cover/advice/best-staycation-destinations