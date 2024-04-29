Harrogate is rated higher than Leeds and Edinburgh in annual index of UK retail centre health by Vitality Rankings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s annual Vitality Rankings looking at the health of 1,000 retail centres across Britain places Harrogate at number 17.

The town, which has shared in the nation’s economic challenges in recent years, is ranked higher than the likes of Edinburgh city centre (number 41) and Leeds city centre (34) in terms of a range of data, including shopping spend per annum, footfall figures, retail unit vacancy rate, the change in vacancy rate, and space being adapted for other uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, despite Harrogate’s continued financial strength, The Vitality Rankings also show that luxury shopping destinations thrived in 2023, with Sloane Street, Chelsea and Knightsbridge rising to the top ten.

Shopping destination top 20 - Harrogate is ranked higher than the likes of Edinburgh city centre (ranked number 41) and Leeds city centre (34). (Picture Gerard Binks)

The town is also behind Cambridge, which has regained the top spot for the first time since 2019, the last ranking before the pandemic, as the university city saw a return of tourists, students and shoppers.

The Vitality Rankings are compiled by Newmark Retail’s London-based strategic consultancy and analytics team.

Harrogate fell two places in the annual index of UK retail centre health compared to 2022’s rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s ranking indicates a strong recovery for many shopping centres and high streets as shoppers return to pre-pandemic shopping habits.

Many larger retail destinations most affected during the pandemic have returned to the top 50 for the first time since Covid.

Andy Metherell, Head of Consultancy & Analytics at Newmark’s UK & EMEA Retail Practice, who leads the Vitality Rankings, said: “Luxury destinations have attained higher positions in this year’s rankings as the cost-of-living crisis, caused by inflation and other economic headwinds, is less likely to impact shoppers in these.

“Affluent commuter towns have also retained their high positions as local residents are more likely to undertake hybrid working."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newmark Retail UK & EMEA is an advisor to retail and leisure occupiers, operating in the UK, Europe and US.

It provides real estate advisory services for an extensive collection of high street retailers, as well as for brands in the travel retail, leisure, hospitality, and out of town sectors.