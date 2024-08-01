Harrogate is rated a true 'artisan coffee powerhouse' in new UK study showing it's better than Cambridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate has been rated as one of the UK’s leading centres of coffee culture and independent cafes according to a new national study.

The comprehensive analysis of coffee shop data from nearly 400 of the UK's largest towns and cities, meticulously assessing the ratio of independent establishments to large brand chains puts Harrogate in category A.

The research team graded each location from A to C, with 'A' signifying areas where consumers are most likely to have good access to independent, artisanal coffee shops, and 'C' indicating a predominance of big brand national chains.

The town’s strong position, alongside York, and Sheffield, ranks it among the UK's top destinations for independent coffee shops, outperforming many larger metropolitan areas in their artisanal coffee offerings.

An artisan coffee powerhouse - The new analysis of the UK puts Harrogate in category A for coffee and cafes. (Picture contributed)

In comparison, Edinburgh and Islington are both rated as an A, Cambridge is only a B, while Leeds and Salford are both Cs.

Harrogate's high ranking reflects its reputation for quality and refinement, cementing its status as a hub for discerning coffee lovers.

The town's performance underscores its commitment to offering unique, locally-owned cafes alongside familiar high street brands.

The new study is the work of Before Chocolate whose research not only maps out the best destinations for discerning coffee lovers but also provides valuable insights into Yorkshire's evolving food and drink scene, highlighting the region's growing importance in the UK's artisanal coffee landscape.

Yorkshire's strong showing challenges perceptions about artisan coffee availability outside London.

