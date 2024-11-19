Harrogate is named in top ten UK's most festive cities in new research by train operator LNER

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate has made the list of the top 10 most festive cities in the UK this season, according to new research by LNER.

The research, commissioned by the train operator responsible for the East Coast Main Line to and from London, looked at 88 towns and cities’ record on a wide range of data, including the following:

The chance of a white Christmas based on snowfall on Christmas Day since 1960.

The number of carol events in town.

Christmas light switch-on dates.

Popular Christmas-related search trends.

The duration of the local Christmas market.

This data was then weighted against the population and calculated to give each city a score out of 100.

Harrogate is rated number ten in the UK by LNER’s calculations, up there with the likes of Bath, York and Edinburgh.

The UK's top 10 most festive cities

Edinburgh (66.8/100)

Aberdeen (64.4/100)

York (64.1/100)

Birmingham (62.1/100)

Chester (59.6/100)

Bath (59.1/100)

Stockport (58.6/100)

Newcastle upon Tyne (56.0/100)

Harrogate (55.7/100)

Harrogate's Festive Facts

Harrogate rounds out the top ten with a festive score of 55.7

The city has a 33% chance of seeing a white Christmas.

The holiday season kicks off on November 29 with the Harrogate Christmas Fayre

Love Actually is Harrogate's favourite Christmas film according to search data with Elf and The Grinch following closely behind.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: "Christmas in the UK is a magical time, with every town and city showcasing its own unique blend of traditions, festive markets, and seasonal events.

"Whether you're drawn to twinkling Christmas lights, festive carol concerts, or the charm of local markets, there's something special in every corner of the country.

"Our research provides a helpful guide for those looking to make the most of the festive period, highlighting the best destinations for a truly unforgettable Christmas experience.

"It's the perfect inspiration for anyone planning to explore the UK this winter."

LNER’s long-distance inter-city services call at 55 stations in total and serve cities including Leeds, York, Newcastle upon Tyne and Edinburgh.

More information on theUK's top 10 most festive cities, visit: https://www.lner.co.uk/destinations/travel-inspiration/christmas-markets-and-festive-events/#mostfestivecities