Harrogate is listed among top five UK destinations for getaways in summer 2025

Harrogate has been named among the top five UK destinations growing in popularity for summer breaks.

With eight in ten British people opting for a staycation this year, and 2025 set to be one of the warmest years on record, UK holidaymakers are expected to flock for breaks around the country this summertime.

According to new data from Independent Cottages – https://www.independentcottages.co.uk/ - several under-rated UK spots are quickly climbing the ranks in popularity during the summer season.

Many of these, unsurprisingly, are located in, or near, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and national parks and two of them can be found

Top destinations for summer breaks - Harrogate came in third place in Independent Cottages’ rankings. (Picture contributed)

Recently named among the best places to live in the UK, Harrogate comes in third place in Independent Cottages’ rankings.

That means two of the top-rated destinations are in Yorkshire.

Top five lesser-known destinations for summer 2025

1 Newport, Pembrokeshire – A medieval coastal town with creative flair and access to the iconic Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

2 Grassington, Yorkshire – A charming village in the Dales with a strong community spirit, featured in a popular series and known for its nearby scenic walks.

3 Harrogate, Yorkshire – An elegant spa town named one of the best places to live in the UK, blending rich heritage, luxury shopping, and countryside proximity.

4 Shorwell, Isle of Wight – A tranquil escape with Saxon roots and stunning rural landscapes.

5 Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire – A revitalised maritime port town offering coastal adventures and history.

Matthew Fox, the CEO of Independent Cottages, said: “While destinations like Ashbourne, the gateway to the Peak District, and Keswick in the Lake District National Park, are popular outdoor locations, it's more under-the-radar spots that are on Brits' radars in summertime."

The report praises Harrogate for its "Victorian charm” and “bustling town centre and rich history” with “iconic attractions” including the Turkish Baths, Betty’s Café Tearooms and the Valley Gardens.

It also says Harrogate is the “perfect destination to embrace local history while enjoying ample opportunities to shop and eat”.

