Harrogate is getting ready to go for floral glory in RHS Britain in Bloom 2025 finals

Harrogate in Bloom is set to aim for floral gold when it represents Yorkshire in Bloom in the finals of this year’s RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

The volunteers at Harrogate in Bloom boast an illustrious history of winning gold medals in both Yorkshire and Britain in Bloom, not forgetting being twice winner of Europe in Bloom.

Harrogate in Bloom will be competing in the UK Finals in the Small City & City category alongside the likes of Royal Tunbridge Wells, South & South East in Bloom; Shrewsbury in Bloom, Heart of England in Bloom; Aberdeen Communities Together, Keep Scotland Beautiful, and Derry City, Ulster in Bloom.

A spokesperson for Harrogate in Bloom said: “With the ever-increasing evidence that exposure to the power of the flower and open green spaces is hugely beneficial to health and well-being, Harrogate in Bloom’s continued mission is to make the town as green, gorgeous and blooming beautiful as possible…while going for gold again.”

Winners all - The 2024 Yorkshire in Bloom winners from Harrogate district gather for a celebratory photograph. (Picture contributed)

To be judged between July 28-August 15, 2025, the 44 finalists of the Britain in Bloom UK finals for 2025 will compete to be crowned winner in one of the eight categories, and will secure an RHS Gold, Silver Gilt, Silver or Bronze award.

One of the category winners will then go on to be named Britain in Bloom Overall Winner for 2025.

Harrogate’s track record of floral glory includes Harrogate BID winning a Gold Medal in RHS Britain in Bloom 2023 in the BIDs, Town Centres and City Centres category.