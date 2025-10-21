Harrogate is chosen to be very first location for renowned high-end shop outside of a major city

A highly respected high-end shop is to open its first store outside of a major city and it will be in Harrogate.

Currently, luxury British women's fashion brand ME+EM has physical stores in London and Edinburgh, though it boasts a strong digital presence.

Now it is about to open a new 1,300 square foot boutique shop in what it describes as an “immersive space” in the heart of Harrogate town centre.

Located at 4 Prospect Crescent, the new ME+EM store is expected to open in November.

In keeping with the brand’s global design language, its new Harrogate store will feature traditional English furniture juxtaposed with modern design elements such as neutral toned soft furnishings in fabrications by London-based designer Rose Uniacke and plaster walls.

Large scale haberdashery fixtures will be used to showcase accessories and wardrobe staples, while bespoke bronze rails will display curated product edits from seasonal monthly collections.