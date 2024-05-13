Harrogate International Festivals says it is 'thrilled' after King Charles announces he will continue as its Patron

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate International Festivals says it is "humbled" that King Charles III has announced he is to continue as Patron of the town's leading arts charity.

His Majesty first became a Festival Patron in 2009 and has been a keen supporter of Harrogate International Festivals ever since.

After hearing the news, Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We are thrilled and humbled that King Charles is continuing his association with our arts organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His Majesty first became the Festival Patron when he was the Prince of Wales and we look forward to welcoming him back to Harrogate as we approach our 60th anniversary.”

A royal visit to Harrogate - King Charles and Queen Camilla, with Fiona Movley, chair of Harrogate International Festivals, and Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, on either side of them. (Picture contributed)

King Charles and Queen Camilla last visited the spa town in 2016 as part of Harrogate International Festivals’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

During their visit, the Royal couple enjoyed a festival in a day showcasing the broad range of work the Festival delivers across the year and were treated to special performances by singer Leslie Garrett and clarinettist Emma Johnson, hosted by Julian Lloyd Webber, all previous Young Musicians at the Harrogate International Festivals.

Fiona Movley, Chair of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “It is a great honour to have the King as a Festival Patron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His Majesty’s support means a huge amount to everyone involved with the Festival.

"It is a proud moment not only for us but also for the people of Harrogate.”