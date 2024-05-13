Harrogate International Festivals says it is 'thrilled' after King Charles announces he will continue as its Patron
His Majesty first became a Festival Patron in 2009 and has been a keen supporter of Harrogate International Festivals ever since.
After hearing the news, Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We are thrilled and humbled that King Charles is continuing his association with our arts organisation.
“His Majesty first became the Festival Patron when he was the Prince of Wales and we look forward to welcoming him back to Harrogate as we approach our 60th anniversary.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla last visited the spa town in 2016 as part of Harrogate International Festivals’ 50th anniversary celebrations.
During their visit, the Royal couple enjoyed a festival in a day showcasing the broad range of work the Festival delivers across the year and were treated to special performances by singer Leslie Garrett and clarinettist Emma Johnson, hosted by Julian Lloyd Webber, all previous Young Musicians at the Harrogate International Festivals.
Fiona Movley, Chair of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “It is a great honour to have the King as a Festival Patron.
“His Majesty’s support means a huge amount to everyone involved with the Festival.
"It is a proud moment not only for us but also for the people of Harrogate.”
Established in 1966, Harrogate International Festivals is an artistic force to be reckoned with and a key cultural provider for the North.