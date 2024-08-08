Harrogate Integrated Facilities update
The Medical Equipment Library is an essential link in providing access to medical devices such as nebulisers, air mattresses and bariatric beds, amongst others, all with the aim of improving care and patient recovery.
Our service is open 7 days a week, between 8am and 9pm and is managed by a team of 5 Librarians. Outside of usual hours, the HIF Portering Team assist with transporting equipment as needed, to ensure there is continuity of service.
A typical day will involve calls from hospital wards, including those at Ripon Community Hospital, to request equipment needed for that day. Our Librarians will log any equipment requests, to ensure all equipment can be tracked throughout its journey and then deliver said equipment as needed, even into the community if required.
Any returned equipment will also be collected and the Team will ensure this is decontaminated, repaired if needed and logged back into our system for reuse. Where technical expertise is needed or maintenance or repairs, they will also liaise with relevant medical engineering companies to ensure this is completed in a timely manner, to ensure all necessary equipment is ready for use.
Our Librarians will also monitor and continuously service any equipment in use, as well as ensuring that the equipment is in use by the correct patient and is still the correct item needed, for example our specialised mattresses designed to prevent bed sores.
A typical day for HIF Librarians can be full of twists and turns, depending upon how well a particular patient is progressing, the varied types of admissions we receive as a hospital, as well as any requirements found in the community, whether individuals receiving care at home or within local nursing and care homes. It is an essential skill to be able to adapt and adjust as needed!
The Medical Equipment Library allows our hospital to enhance their patient care, as they have immediate access to necessary specialised equipment. This can help to improve patient outcomes and speed up recovery, to enable more patients to be returned to their home comforts. A centralised management system reduces costs to the NHS as a whole and streamlines distribution and maintenance.
The HIF Medical Equipment Library plays a crucial role in enhancing patient care and optimising hospital operations. By providing essential services and resources, they ensure that patients receive timely and effective treatment, improving overall health outcomes and hospital efficiency.
If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].
