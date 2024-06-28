Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An independent candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough is hoping to make a big impact at next week’s General Election after shaking local politics up earlier this year.

Currently a North Yorkshire Councillor serving Bilton and Nidd Gorge, Paul Haslam says he has been “overwhelmed” in recent weeks by pledges of support from people on the doorstep.

Mr Haslam is far from the usual lone wolf that tends to emerge at election times.

His influence is such that he holds two positions at county level - North Yorkshire Climate Change Champion and Chair, Scrutiny Committee Transport for the North.

Election boost - Currently a North Yorkshire Councillor serving Bilton and Nidd Gorge, Harrogate independent candidate Paul Haslam says he has been “overwhelmed” in recent weeks by pledges of support from people on the doorstep. (Picture contributed)

At the start of the year, Mr Haslam was a Tory councillor.

But he resigned the party whip in March in the run-up to the first-ever election for the newly-created position of Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

Standing as an independent, Mr Haslam made a major impact in May, taking 12,370 votes as the Labour Party’s David Skaith won a surprise victory to become Mayor with 66,761 votes.

This time around, Mr Haslam is part of a range of candidates, including not only the Conservatives’ four times winner Andrew Jones and his rival Lib Dem’s Tom Gordon who has been campaigning hard, but also the Labour Party, another independent and Reform UK.

So will Mr Haslam have the same sort of impact here in the General Election election on Thursday, July 4 as he had in the recent mayoral one?

Recent electoral history in Harrogate and Knaresborough

At the last election in 2019, Conservative Andrew Jones scored 52.6 per cent, down by -2.9 per cent on 2017 while the Lib Dems took 35.6 per cent, a rise of 12.2 per cent.

In 2015, the Labour Party won 10.1 per cent of the vote.

That rose to 20.1 per cent in 2017 before falling back to 9.6 per cent in 2019.

The Green Party achieved 4.4 per cent in 2015 but didn't stand in either 2017 or 2019.

The short-lived UKIP Party won 8.7% in Harrogate and Knaresborough in 2015.

In 2017 an Independent won 1%.

In 2019, the Yorkshire Party won 2.1%.

Mr Haslam says he can do better than recent independents and one-issue political parties.

Of all the hopefuls aiming to upset the apple cart in the politics of Harrogate and Knaresborough next Thursday, he says he has the most local experience, the most detailed policies and the most realistic approach.

"I’m fed up with the lies and self-interest that dominate party politics,” he said.

"The cost of living is skyrocketing, inequality is rampant, and climate change is ignored.

"We need trust, long-term thinking and a vision for a better life.

"This election is about putting people before party politics.

"Effective government requires strong, credible, and constructive opposition.

"As an independent, I can cross boundaries free from party shackles.

"No sitting on the fence. I will vote in the best interests of residents.

"But being an MP isn’t just about shaping national policy; it's about prioritising local impact.

"I'll ensure local scrutiny before considering national benefits, bridging the gap between local and national governments.

"With no tax rises pledged by main parties, we must do more with less.

"With a background as a CEO and management consultant specialising in delivering change, and over a decade as a dedicated councillor in Bilton, Harrogate, I have the experience to bring about meaningful improvements.

"I opposed a relief road through an area of natural beauty, supported bathing water status at Knaresborough Lido, and now serve as a Climate Change Champion.

"I also fought to keep Woodfield School open, and we now have a new SEN school coming to the area.

"I will be central to local matters by holding regular meetings with the council and key decision-makers for cost-effective delivery.

"This is why I support establishing a Town Council in Harrogate.

"I have clear policies on health, economy, safety, transport, connectivity, community, and equality.

"In Harrogate, I will support the conference centre, ensuring it has the right business model and funding to attract business, generating about £40 million annually for the local economy.

"The cost of living crisis is my top priority.

"I will campaign for fairer funding for North Yorkshire council, which receives a third less per head than metro councils, and for fairer council tax - we would pay up to 25% less in London.

"Voting Independent is not a waste.

"I have been overwhelmed by the pledges of support. In the recent mayoral election, I received over 12,000 votes. It will take 25,000 to win.