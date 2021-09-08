Harrogate independent restaurant named among best in UK

Saranda general manager Nertil Xhallo and assistant manager Daniela Genova

Located on Station Bridge in Harrogate, Saranda offers a huge selection of authentic Mediterranean, Greek and Albanian cuisine and has been selected from thousands of restaurants across the country for its food and unique atmosphere, boasting an 89% excellent rating.

Nertil Xhallo, General Manager at Saranda said: "We want to thank everyone who supported us with all the amazing Trip Advisor comments.

"We pride ourselves with our food and service and we give our heart and passion to what we do.

"We work harder than everyone else and the results are showing and this is just the start."

The team at Coffee Friend have helped pick out some of the highest-rated restaurants across the nation based on their Trip Advisor reviews, steering clear of the big franchises and popular household names.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend said: "We know the UK is a nation of foodies and that there is no better feeling than finding a local eatery to have a really quality whole-hearted meal - particularly away from the crowds and big franchises that now dominate the high streets.