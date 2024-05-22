Harrogate independent hospital boss hails new plans to bring 'faster care for patients' via private sector
The Duchy Hospital said it welcomed the opportunity to support the wider healthcare system in Harrogate at a time when pressures on the NHS were at an all-time high.
The new initiative is part of the first review issued by the Government’s recently-created Independent Patient Choice and Procurement Panel.
The IHPN says it wants to help NHS patients gain speedier access to private treatment by creating the “largest expansion of choice in a decade”.
Recommendations include:
Publishing data on appointments that are available at local private hospitals to NHS patients but going unused.
Providing more information for local GPs to help give patients the choice to be referred on the NHS to a private hospital with a shorter waiting list.
Introducing new powers for the panel to investigate restrictions on patient choice.
Responding to the recommendations, Michelle Eardley, Executive Director of The Duchy hospital, said: "This report – setting out new ways for us to work with the NHS to give patients the chance to choose faster care at The Duchy Hospital and help bring down waiting lists – is a great news for patients.
"We have a proud record of supporting the NHS and are committed to doing everything in our power to help.
"The Duchy Hospital has a long history of stepping up to support the NHS.
"During the Covid pandemic, our staff rallied to deliver compassionate care and treatment, helping many local NHS patients get urgent treatment that would otherwise have been cancelled or postponed, either at the Duchy or some staff were relocated to the acute trust to support there."
The Duchy Hospital is part of Circle Health Group, an award-winning healthcare provider operating Britain’s largest network of independent hospitals.
In future years, the IHPN is expected to work closely with NHSE and government to provide ideas and suggestions about how choice “can best be expanded in a way that has maximum benefits for patients”.