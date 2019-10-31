Harrogate in Bloom group reacts to gold award success

It has been another excellent year for Harrogate in Bloom, which received a gold award at the Britain in Bloom finals in London last week.

The competition entry is by invitation only and is divided into horticulture, the environment and community participation. Harrogate, which was included in the Small City category, was awarded ‘gold’ in all three of these sections.

The group has entered regional, national and international in Bloom awards since it began over 40 years ago and is a multi-gold award winner.

It has said it is immensely proud of its record to date, which includes multiple successes.

Harrogate is the only town to ever win Europe in Bloom twice, with a special achievement of also gaining a gold award.

It has also received special awards for tourism and RHS Britain in Bloom judges have awarded their discretionary Best Public Park to the town’s Valley Gardens.

Pam Grant, President of Harrogate in Bloom said: “It is good for the town’s businesses to receive a gold medal and especially significant in any marketing to be done by local shops, estate agents, hotels, guesthouses and attractions - also by Visit Harrogate.”

There was lots of community involvement in Harrogate’s ‘in bloom’ bid - Friends of the Valley Gardens, Pinewoods Conservation Group, Allotment Association, Hookstone and Stonefall Park Action Group, Woodlands Methodist Church Community Garden, Horticap, Harrogate Biodiversity Action Group, Richard Taylor School, Rossett School, Rossett Nature Reserve were all involved, plus lots of entries in the Harrogate in Bloom competitions which were sponsored by the Harrogate Bus Company.

There has also been plenty of involvement from schools, encouraging children to plant and grow and become more involved with horticulture.

Catherine Baxter, mentor of Woodlands Methodist Church Community Garden, was awarded a Community Champion Award.

Special mention was given to Simon Collier, who is the gardener in charge of the Valley Gardens, Chris Beard of HASAG, the children of Richard Taylor Church of England School and the high standard of everything the judges saw in Harrogate.