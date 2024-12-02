Harrogate hotelier wins outstanding achievement award at 'Hospitality Oscars' in London

A legend in the hotel world far beyond Harrogate has won a top award in what is considered to be ‘The Oscars’ of the hospitality industry.

Peter Banks, who led the award-winning Rudding Park for 28 years, won ‘Outstanding Contribution’ at the annual Hotel Cateys in London.

The highly-respected hotelier’s extraordinary tenure saw him help grow the business from 15 employees and a turnover of £1.5 million to 320 employees and a turnover of £28m.

Speaking afterwards, the well-liked Peter Banks said “I am amazed, delighted and shocked by the award.

Winning an award in London - From left: Tom Davis (Comedian and Host of the Awards), James Harvey (National Account Manager, Karcher, sponsor of the Award), Peter Banks (Hospitality Consultant) and James Stagg (Editor The Caterer).

"I am so happy that a Yorkshire business has won.

"When I left London in 1996, where I was the Front Office Manager at the Hilton on Park Lane, the general manager said to me – “this’ll be the death of your career”.

"I thought marvellous. Now I’ll show you what I can do!”

Mr Banks’ lengthy tenure at Rudding Park saw him responsible for developments including the hotel expansion, the addition of the Six Hole Repton Short Course and the introduction of its destination spa.

The independently-owned luxury hotel and resort picked up more than 60 awards during Mr Banks’ time at the helm, including the 2019 Independent Hotel of the Year Catey and the 2020 AA Hotel of the Year.

Leading by example, he built dedicated teams and was at the forefront of improving the employee experience, introducing enhanced pay for working anti-social hours.

Rudding Park owner Simon Mackaness praised the “passion, dedication and relentless drive to want to be the best” of Peter Banks who retired his executive role earlier this year to set up his own hospitality consultancy.

Mr Mackaness said: “On a personal and professional level, words cannot express my thanks for all he achieved during his 28 years with Rudding Park.

"Seeing Peter receive this award was extremely poignant for me, personally.”

Mr Banks’ efforts for charity saw Rudding Park give £103,437 to good causes in 2023 as part of its Giving Something Back initiative, with an additional £726,270 raised through charity events at the hotel.

