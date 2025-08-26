Harrogate hotelier says rule changes may create 'new wave of new cafes, bars, music venues and outdoor dining options'

A leading Harrogate hotelier has opened up on today’s challenging economic climate following news that 53% of all job losses in the UK since the last budget have come from the hospitality sector.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Times have never been tougher, said Simon Cotton who is Managing Director of the HRH Group that owns some of the best loved hotels, restaurants and pubs in Harrogate.

But he said there were reasons to stay positive and he welcomed new Government measures to cut red tape for food and drink businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in his regular column in the Harrogate Advertiser, Mr Cotton said: "The pressure facing the hospitality industry has never been greater.

Simon Cotton is Managing Director of the HRH Group that owns some of the best loved hotels, restaurants and pubs in Harrogate, including The Yorkshire Hotel. (Picture contributed)

"I have talked many times about the need to cut government and council red tape to help and not hinder the success of hospitality businesses.

"So, to see earlier this month, that the Government are starting to address this, is very welcome news. indeed.”

The Government plans to overhaul planning and licensing rules to make it quicker and easier for new cafes, bars and music venues to open in place of disused shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New ‘hospitality zones’ will fast-track permission for alfresco dining, extended opening hours and street parties.

At a time when the hospitality sector is contending with the new pain of a Government increase to the minimum wage in April, in combination with pre-existing negative economic factors such as high energy costs, food inflation and a decline in the public's drinking habits, any improvement for business was welcome, Mr Cotton said.

"We’ve finally had some good news announced by the Government in the last few weeks that should help benefit hospitality businesses,” said Simon Cotton who runs The Yorkshire Hotel and Fat Badger, among other Harrogate businesses.

”I can see Harrogate in particular, benefitting from these proposed changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harrogate’s economy is driven heavily on hospitality and tourism, whether that be business or leisure and this announcement means communities and town centres across the UK are set to benefit from a wave of new cafes, bars, music venues and outdoor dining options, to try and breathe new life into the high street.”