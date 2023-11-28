Harrogate hotel wins top award in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 for its fabulous spa

A Harrogate hotel is among the winners of The Good Spa Guide Awards 2023.

Aimed at celebrating the best spas in the country, from Scotland to Devon to London, The Good Spa Guide Awards showcase the highest industry standards – whether a customer is looking for rooftop views over Edinburgh, beachside swimming pools in Cornwall or a glamorous London hideaway.

Spas from nine regions across the UK, from Scotland to West Country, have won accolades in the Regional Good Spa Guide Awards 2023.

Pride of place as regards Harrogate in the 8th annual regional awards went to Rudding Park which won Best Spa in the North-East sponsored by Germaine de Capuccini.

Stunning rooftop spa and garden - Rudding Park,which won Best Spa in the North-East section of The Good Spa Guide Awards, sponsored by Germaine de Capuccini. (Picture contributed)

The Regency country house hotel close to town is split over three levels with glass walls to show off the beauty of the surrounding gardens.

Inside, it has an indoor pool, juniper log sauna, Rasul, and four ‘mind and sense zones’.

Visitors are advised to take the time to visit the Roof Top Spa and Garden complete with a hydrotherapy infinity edge pool, a range of thermal experiences and a sun deck.

Winners in all ten categories were announced at a lavish Mad Hatter-inspired afternoon tea at Sanderson London yesterday, Monday, November 27.

The Good Spa Guide – the UK’s leading authority on the spa industry – utilises an audit of their renowned Bubble Rating system with the opinions of their expert Spa Spies.