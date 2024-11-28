Harrogate hotel wins prestigious award at Good Spa Guide Awards in London

A Harrogate hotel has won a top award in this year’s Good Spa Guide Awards.

Set in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland, luxury Harrogate hotel and resort Rudding Park was crowned Best Spa in the North East at the annual Regional Good Spa Guide Awards.

Held at Fortnum & Mason in London, the awards showcase is designed to celebrate excellence in the UK spa industry.

The event saw Rudding Park defeat the likes of Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall, Serenity Spa at Seaham Hall, The Spa at No 1 By Guesthouse York, Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa and Turkish Baths Harrogate.

Sarah Johnson Head of Rudding Park Spa said “We are thrilled to have won this award, particularly against such strong competition.

"We always strive to offer guests something new and are very excited to be introduce a new Brass Monkey Ice Bath experience to the Roof Top Spa in December, so guests can experience the benefits of contrast therapy.”

Rudding Park Spa aims to focus on the outdoors and indoors working in harmony, offering guest experiences inspired by the natural environment.

The Roof Top Spa and Garden was designed to evolve with the seasons and features an extensive range of experiences including a Hydrotherapy Pool, Spa Bath, Oxygen Pod, Garden Cabin Sauna and Cabana.

A family-owned luxury resort, Rudding Park boasts 90 bedrooms and suites, destination spa, three restaurants, a kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses and conference and events space.

More information at: https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/