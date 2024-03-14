Harrogate hotel unveils its new £500,000 restaurant and bar which is to open in a matter of weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brand new restaurant Amber’s is set to open in April at Cedar Court Hotel, which is part of Yorkshire’s largest independent collection of four-star hotels.

Manager of Cedar Court Harrogate, Oliver Stott, who has worked at Cedar Court for two and a half years, will be bringing his expertise to Amber’s, having previously managed food and beverage at Dakota Hotels and Malmaison Hotel in Leeds.

The interior design is being orchestrated by award-winning interior design practice, Studio Two and the sneak peeks reveal the vision behind the designs for the new

The interior design at Amber's restaurant at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate is being orchestrated by award-winning interior design practice, Studio Two. (Picture contributed)

restaurant as well as the bar, breakfast area, hallway and private dining space.

In order to give the new restaurant a theme, the team have come up with a fictitious inspiration – pioneering scientist and trailblazer Lady Amber Fitzwilliam who, in theory, ran her famous salon from the hotel in the early 20th century.

This allows the design concept to explore the patterns and textures of coral and algae – the subject of Lady Amber’s most celebrated research.

The space will feel open yet cosy, with soft tactile elements, earthy warm tones and intricate design details which echo Lady Amber’s meticulous note-taking.

The focus at Amber's restaurant and bar at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate will be on sourcing high quality ingredients from across Yorkshire and the British Isles. (Picture contributed)

The lighting will be grand in scale yet delicate in detail, adding depth and colour to the scheme.

Lauren Milner, Director of Studio Two, said: "Being local to Harrogate, we’re really excited to be creating a space in such an iconic venue for the town

"We’ve been inspired by its history and using its ornate detailing from the past has been a tremendous opportunity for the designs.

"We pushed the boundaries with colours and fabrics to add personality to Amber’s, exploring patterns and colour choices that are designed to tell a story.”

Brand new restaurant Amber’s is set to open in April at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate after a £500,000 transformation project. (Picture contributed)

The team are working with the Cedar Court Group’s Executive Chef, Steve Collinson, who has worked with the business for two years and spent seven years successfully leading the kitchen team as Executive Chef at Oulton Hall Hotel and Spa in Leeds.

He said the focus would be on sourcing high quality ingredients from across Yorkshire and the British Isles.

“Developing the food offering for the Amber’s restaurant has been a real journey of discovery around local suppliers as we are keen to create a range of classic and high quality Yorkshire dishes with contemporary and stylish presentation that will fit perfectly with the new restaurant and private dining space.

"This is a great opportunity to bring the ideas of the team and the local inspiration together.

"My personal favourite will be seeing the restaurant serving a Sunday Lunch that we will enjoy providing and I know the local Harrogate residents and our guests will love.”

Dishes will include 28-day dry aged steaks Hereford breed Beef, sourced locally from Sykes House Farm, Wetherby, Roasted Gressingham Duck breast and Sunday

lunches with all the trimmings.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free dishes will also be available.

The bar will offer the perfect mix of traditional and modern drinks and includes the signature Amber’s margarita cocktail, which is inspired by Lady Amber’s fictitious travels to South America.