Harrogate hotel makes new appointment with pledge that 'our biggest asset is our people'

A new appointment at a leading Harrogate hotel is being credited with it being named one of the UK’s “Top 80 Places to Work in Hospitality”.

The accolade follows the appointment earlier in the year of Colin Charles as Director of People and Culture at Cedar Court Hotels.

Yorkshire’s largest independent hotel group, which includes properties in Harrogate, Bradford, Huddersfield, and Wakefield, is determined to become a standout employer in the region.

As a strong advocate for organisational growth, the new Director of People and Culture has proven instrumental already in ensuring the development of people across the business, helping to nurture talent, encourage progression, and aid retention as they tackle the current high turnover rate of the industry and economic pressure.

“Our biggest asset is our people,” said Colin, who boasts former roles across the sector in hotels, stadiums, arenas, and estates.

"It’s a privilege to elevate the people agenda to allow all our people to be bold and brave whilst remaining true to themselves.”

Colin Charles’s influence and actions have resulted in the organisation being named one of the UK’s Top 80 Places to Work in Hospitality by The Caterer’s Best Places to Work in Hospitality 2025 Awards.

The awards celebrate employment benefits and exceptional culture, marking Cedar Court as an exceptional workplace.

Colin has also introduced Cedar Court's first “Culture Summit” and an internal drive to recruit Culture Ambassadors who help to drive the continued focus of maintaining their position as a great place to work, across all their properties.

Located at Park Parade, Harrogate’s Cedar Court Hotel is based in a historic Grade II-listed building dating back to 1671.

Overlooking the Stray, the four-star hotel, originally named the Queen Hotel, was a hub for the town's early visitors, especially during the Victorian era.

It was converted from a regional health authority headquarters in 1990 to become the flagship hotel of the Cedar Court Hotels group.

Known for authentic Yorkshire service, Cedar Court Hotels continues to innovate, invest, and inspire through its ongoing commitment to quality and community.

For more information on Cedar Court Hotels, visit: https://cedarcourthotels.co.uk/