Harrogate hotel makes new appointment with pledge that 'our biggest asset is our people'

By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:10 BST
A new appointment at a leading Harrogate hotel is being credited with it being named one of the UK’s “Top 80 Places to Work in Hospitality”.

The accolade follows the appointment earlier in the year of Colin Charles as Director of People and Culture at Cedar Court Hotels.

Most Popular

Yorkshire’s largest independent hotel group, which includes properties in Harrogate, Bradford, Huddersfield, and Wakefield, is determined to become a standout employer in the region. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a strong advocate for organisational growth, the new Director of People and Culture has proven instrumental already in ensuring the development of people across the business, helping to nurture talent, encourage progression, and aid retention as they tackle the current high turnover rate of the industry and economic pressure.

Making impressive progress in Harrogate - Colin Charles as Director of People and Culture at Yorkshire's Cedar Court Hotels. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Making impressive progress in Harrogate - Colin Charles as Director of People and Culture at Yorkshire's Cedar Court Hotels. (Picture contributed)

“Our biggest asset is our people,” said Colin, who boasts former roles across the sector in hotels, stadiums, arenas, and estates.

"It’s a privilege to elevate the people agenda to allow all our people to be bold and brave whilst remaining true to themselves.”

Colin Charles’s influence and actions have resulted in the organisation being named one of the UK’s Top 80 Places to Work in Hospitality by The Caterer’s Best Places to Work in Hospitality 2025 Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards celebrate employment benefits and exceptional culture, marking Cedar Court as an exceptional workplace.

Colin has also introduced Cedar Court's first “Culture Summit” and an internal drive to recruit Culture Ambassadors who help to drive the continued focus of maintaining their position as a great place to work, across all their properties.

Located at Park Parade, Harrogate’s Cedar Court Hotel is based in a historic Grade II-listed building dating back to 1671.

Overlooking the Stray, the four-star hotel, originally named the Queen Hotel, was a hub for the town's early visitors, especially during the Victorian era.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was converted from a regional health authority headquarters in 1990 to become the flagship hotel of the Cedar Court Hotels group.

Known for authentic Yorkshire service, Cedar Court Hotels continues to innovate, invest, and inspire through its ongoing commitment to quality and community.

For more information on Cedar Court Hotels, visit: https://cedarcourthotels.co.uk/  

Related topics:HarrogateYorkshire
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice