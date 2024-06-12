Harrogate hotel legend is honoured with ‘Hotelier of the Decade’ award in London
The award by Boutique Hotelier the industry’s national magazine, is just the latest recognition for Peter Banks, the highly respected former Managing Director of Rudding Park, the town’s leading luxury resort.
The special award, introduced to coincide with the magazine’s 10 year anniversary, recognised Banks as an individual who has made a significant contribution to the industry.
Handing out the award, Boutique Hotelier senior editor Zoe Monk was full of praise Banks, who last month was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Harrogate Advertiser’s Business Excellence Awards.
"Peter is a fantastic leader, brilliant commercial MD with a tremendous humility, great sense of fun and is industry through and through,” said Zoe Banks.
“He has a willingness to roll up his sleeves and lead from the front; whether it’s unblocking drains, peeling potatoes in the kitchen or stacking chairs at 3am after an event.
"Whatever it takes to demonstrate he is part of the team.
“Staff are treated like family, and he has a genuine desire to see people around him succeed.
"His charismatic, approachable nature is a major reason why so many staff stay with Rudding Park for so long.”
Mr Banks announced his departure from Rudding Park in April, having been at the helm of the luxury hotel for the last 28 years.
In the short term, Peter is taking some time off and then plans to continue his career as Advisor, Consultant and Non-Executive Director within the hospitality industry.
During his tenure, the Rudding Park grew from £2 million to £28 million turnover and won over 60 awards including; the AA Hotel of the Year in 2020 and Hotel of the Year in 2018.
Accepting his award, Peter said he was “more honoured than he could say” and emphasised the importance of promoting the hospitality industry to young people.
He said: “It’s time we stopped being embarrassed about it.
"We need to be telling people what you can do in this industry, if you graft, if you try and if you’re smart.”