Harrogate hotel is to host the launch of the 31st annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards

An award-winning Harrogate hotel is to host the launch of Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards 2025 this week.

Celebrating the achievements of young people from across the Yorkshire and Humber region, last year’s winners included the children of the late Rugby League Motor Neurone Disease fundraiser and campaigner Rob Burrow and Yorkshire’s Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

This Thursday, May 8 will see the launch of the 31st anniversary of the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards which have now raised more than £1.5 million for young people in the region.

Sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors, the launch will take place at the West Park Hotel when a call for nominations will be made at a drinks reception attended by previous winners, fundraisers, sponsors and Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation ambassadors .

Harrogate's West Park Hotel is to host the launch of this year's Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate has always been strongly involved with Yorkshire Young Achievers, not only in terms of nominee and winners but sponsorship, too.

And The Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation has made a difference over the years locally by supporting Harrogate charities with grant awards.

The awards have seven different categories, including:

Personality of the Year (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Youngster of the Year (Nabarro McAllister)

Unsung Hero (Jamboree Entertainment)

Achievement in the Arts (Articulate Drama School and agency)

Achievement in Education (Harrogate Town AFC)

Achievement in Management and Enterprise (The CHR Group)

Achievement in Sport (Leeds United Football Club)

Previous winners include Archie Gray, the former Leeds Utd star raised in Harrogate, who received the Achievement in Sport award in the 29th annual awards in 2023.

Last year saw Rachel Woolford, who owns North Studio (Harrogate), presented with the award for Achievement in Management and Enterprise after BBC TV’s The Apprentice.

This year’s winners will be revealed at an Awards Dinner on Thursday, November 13 at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion.

Nominations for the 2025 Awards are now open and organisers are keen to hear from anyone in the region who believes they know a deserving winner aged under 35 who was born, lives or works in Yorkshire.

Nominations can be made by visiting: www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk

Or call Sonia Jones on 01423 530630 to request a nomination form.