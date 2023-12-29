Harrogate hosts 41 Club Nerja Christmas reunion at the Yorkshire Hotel

Current members of 41 Club Nerja (from eight countries) joined fellow members, as well as retired members and even some founder members of the club, from all across England for a Christmas reunion event in Harrogate over the three days of December 6, 7 and 8.

41 Club Nerja chairman, Brian Karet (a permanent resident of Nerja in Spain) also flew in, with his wife Lesley, and was delighted to welcome over fifty people to the sparkling gala dinner on the evening of December 7, held in the Sky Bar Restaurant at the famous Yorkshire Hotel.

Attendees also enjoyed an entertaining (but very wet!) walking tour of Harrogate's historic sights, a private tour of Ripley Castle, a visit to the Ripley Gin Factory and two more evening events at lovely venues in the very festively decorated Harrogate town centre.

Brian said that it was so amazing to be able to bring together this wonderful group, who, over so many years, through the brilliant 41 Club, have done such a huge amount to support the community and the lovely people of Nerja.

He also thanked the excellent local team of 41 Club Nerja members who live in Harrogate for their superb organisation of the event.