Harrogate Hospital's £20m 'crumbling concrete' issue is raised with Rishi Sunak by Lib Dems in House of Commons

The Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough has praised his party leader after he raised the issue of Harrogate Hospital at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The comments came after Ed Davey MP, leader of Liberal Democrat Party, asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about urgent repair funds needed to fix RAAC at Harrogate Hospital.

The question about why Harrogate District Hospital was having to bid for £20 million to urgently fix the crumbling roofs and walls, followed a request to his leader by Harrogate Lib Dem candidate Tom Gordon.

“I’m really grateful to Ed Davey for raising the issue in Prime Minister's Questions, though Rishi Sunak dodged the question,” claimed Mr Gordon.

"It’s ridiculous that our NHS Hospital Trust is being asked to bid for the funds to keep staff and patients safe from crumbling concrete.

"It’s time the Conservative Government coughed up the cash for these vital repairs.”

Mr Gordon has been leading a campaign to highlight the issue, launching a petition in Harrogate and writing to the Secretary of State for Health.

With the General Election just months away, Mr Gordon is keen to criticise Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP Andrew Jones on the issue

“The PM could have heard about the issue last week but our Conservative MP decided to put party politics above the interest of his constituents,” said Mr Gordon.