Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023: Shortlist revealed after judges receive more than 1,000 nominations

The awards, which are now in their 15th year, are organised and hosted by Simon Cotton and David Ritson on behalf of Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association, the association of the leading hotels of the town.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 12.

Category sponsors faced tough decisions, with more than 1,000 nominations being received.

Winners on stage at the 2022 Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards

David said: “Further to the success of previous years, we’re back by popular demand.

"Once again it is clear from the number of entries we received that these awards still truly capture the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town.

"As the quality of the votes improve we have been keen to go and see these ‘stars’ in action and it is great to see their faces when they realise their hard work has been appreciated.

"Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery play their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.”

Simon Cotton and David Ritson, hosts of the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

Simon said: “The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and it took a lot of deliberating to decide who would make the shortlist.

"There were a lot of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the shortlist will try again next year.

"To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted, several sponsors will visit the nominees at their place of work and spend some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs.

"There is no doubt that the awards night on Monday, June 12 will once again be a quick sell out and continue to build upon the huge success that it has been in the past.”

Guests at last year's Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards

Here are the judging panel’s shortlists for each category.

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Jacob Bartlett – Hotel Du Vin

Amelia Panks – Banyan

Tania Nelson – Konak Meze

Rachel Bradshaw – Pitcher & Piano

Louise Pilcher – Mama Doreens

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout

Luke Cole – Grantley Hall

Jolanta Marczyk – General Tarleton

Neil Young – Crowne Plaza

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Paul Warner – Drum & Monkey

Ben Keightley - Balterzens

Tom Dungey – Rudding Park

Bukurie Lleshi – Oliveta Harrogate

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Rudding Park Spa

Hopkins @ Horticap

Drum & Monkey

Konak Meze

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Best Bar

Millie Annat – Fat Badger

Jesper Callison – Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen

Pizza Social

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Ray Carter – Sportsmans Arms/Drum & Monkey

Ellie Molloy – Paradise Tap & Taco – Cold Bath Clubhouse

Kayleigh Thompson – Tap on Tower Street

Mojde Darafin – Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby

Karen Knowles – West Park hotel

Lauren Wellings – Cedar Court hotel

Lisa Tait – Three’s A Crowd

Harrogate Chocolate Factory Cafe

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot

Konak Meze

La Feria

Pickled Sprout

Mykonos

General Tarleton

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

Tap on Tower Street

Starling Bar Café Kitchen

Fat Badger

Three’s A Crowd

Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift

Gerry Kishneva - Hotel Du Vin

Penny Wilson– Rudding Park

Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall

Kim – West Park

Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare

Julie Worsop – Crowne Plaza

Rebecca Goodsall – Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic

Lisa Ambler – Old Swan hotel

Gill Hall – Crown Hotel

Harrogate Ambassador - sponsored by Your Harrogate

The winner of this special award is to be announced on the night.

Tickets for the awards night are priced £75 per person and are available by email at [email protected]