Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023: Shortlist revealed after judges receive more than 1,000 nominations
Organisers have announced the shortlist for the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023.
The awards, which are now in their 15th year, are organised and hosted by Simon Cotton and David Ritson on behalf of Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association, the association of the leading hotels of the town.
The awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 12.
Category sponsors faced tough decisions, with more than 1,000 nominations being received.
David said: “Further to the success of previous years, we’re back by popular demand.
"Once again it is clear from the number of entries we received that these awards still truly capture the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town.
"As the quality of the votes improve we have been keen to go and see these ‘stars’ in action and it is great to see their faces when they realise their hard work has been appreciated.
"Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery play their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.”
Simon said: “The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and it took a lot of deliberating to decide who would make the shortlist.
"There were a lot of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the shortlist will try again next year.
"To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted, several sponsors will visit the nominees at their place of work and spend some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs.
"There is no doubt that the awards night on Monday, June 12 will once again be a quick sell out and continue to build upon the huge success that it has been in the past.”
Here are the judging panel’s shortlists for each category.
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Jacob Bartlett – Hotel Du Vin
Amelia Panks – Banyan
Tania Nelson – Konak Meze
Rachel Bradshaw – Pitcher & Piano
Louise Pilcher – Mama Doreens
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Kieron Long – Pickled Sprout
Luke Cole – Grantley Hall
Jolanta Marczyk – General Tarleton
Neil Young – Crowne Plaza
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Paul Warner – Drum & Monkey
Ben Keightley - Balterzens
Tom Dungey – Rudding Park
Bukurie Lleshi – Oliveta Harrogate
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum
Rudding Park Spa
Hopkins @ Horticap
Drum & Monkey
Konak Meze
Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College
Best Bar
Millie Annat – Fat Badger
Jesper Callison – Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen
Pizza Social
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
Ray Carter – Sportsmans Arms/Drum & Monkey
Ellie Molloy – Paradise Tap & Taco – Cold Bath Clubhouse
Kayleigh Thompson – Tap on Tower Street
Mojde Darafin – Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
Karen Knowles – West Park hotel
Lauren Wellings – Cedar Court hotel
Lisa Tait – Three’s A Crowd
Harrogate Chocolate Factory Cafe
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by the World of James Herriot
Konak Meze
La Feria
Pickled Sprout
Mykonos
General Tarleton
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s
Tap on Tower Street
Starling Bar Café Kitchen
Fat Badger
Three’s A Crowd
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift
Gerry Kishneva - Hotel Du Vin
Penny Wilson– Rudding Park
Rebecca Hewison – Grantley Hall
Kim – West Park
Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare
Julie Worsop – Crowne Plaza
Rebecca Goodsall – Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic
Lisa Ambler – Old Swan hotel
Gill Hall – Crown Hotel
Harrogate Ambassador - sponsored by Your Harrogate
The winner of this special award is to be announced on the night.
Tickets for the awards night are priced £75 per person and are available by email at [email protected]
Simon added: “Demand for tickets is already very high and usually sell out within two weeks of the shortlist being announced, so please book early to avoid disappointment.”