With just two weeks to go until the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2023, we take a closer look at the nominees who have been shortlisted in each of the categories.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the Royal Hall on Monday, June 12.

Here is who has been shortlisted in the first six categories.

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Jacob Bartlett – Hotel Du Vin

What a year for Jacob! Starting as a food runner developing in to a waiter. From thinking wine was ‘yuk!’ to finding a passion for food and drink, enrolling in the group ‘wine academy’ – truly a rising star.

Amelia Panks - Banyan

Amelia goes from strength to strength in her role, building in confidence and blossoming into one of the most ‘wonderful waitresses ever at Banyan’ – high praise. She always goes above and beyond, using her own initiative and is also known as the ‘Queen of running the Bottomless Brunches’!

Tania Nelson – Konak Meze

Tania is loved by her guests and praised for her smiley, chatty and helpful attitude with great knowledge of the menu and takes great pride in her work - everyone agrees it’s a pleasure to be served by her!

Rachel Bradshaw – Pitcher & Piano

The heart and soul of P&P’s, adored by her regulars and consistently goes above and beyond for her guests. Described as single-handedly the most diligent, thoughtful and passionate waitress.

Louise Pilcher – Mama Doreens

Praised for her experience, fantastic customer service, attention to detail and training skills. Louise is a great all-rounder, she gets lots of positive mentions from both new and regular guests – the team love her too!

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Kieran Long – Pickled Sprout

Popular lad Kieron! Described in his many nominations as a ‘customer favourite, a number one colleague who never runs away from hard work’ with excellent product knowledge and the skills to match he treats every customer as a VIP. Everyone at the Pickled Sprout and Yorkshire Hotel are very proud to have him as part of the team.

Luke Cole – Grantley Hall

With regular promotions since he joined the Grantley Hall team Luke is clearly very well thought of by both colleagues and guests. A whizz with the cocktails, Luke has developed many ideas and menus used by the hotel and was also nominated for a Rising Star award – definitely one to watch!

Jolanta Marczyk – General Tarleton

Jolanta is praised as a ‘passionate and inventive professional’ by her many GT guests and work colleagues. She shows great imagination in creating cocktails, discussing ideas with a great attitude to match!

Neil Young – Crowne Plaza

Since October 1990 Neil has delivered outstanding service with a smile every time – that’s 33 years folks! Bought out of retirement by popular demand Neil is an integral part of the hotel culture, a great decision for his many regular guests.

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Paul Warner – Drum & Monkey

Nominated as an ‘outstanding young head chef’ Paul’s fans at the legendary ‘Drum’ believe his hard work, dedication and talent deserve this chef of the year award.

Ben Keightley - Balterzens

Ben produces a ‘scandi vibe with his Yorkshire twist’ and those who voted for him praised him ‘working tirelessly to achieve the best food, always looking to improve with cookery from the heart’.

Tom Dungey – Rudding Park

Praised for his dedication, passion and talent Tom keeps the kitchen going with his hard work and excellent teamwork to help produce great dishes time after time.

Bukurie Lleshi – Oliveta Harrogate

With her voters rating her food ’10 out of 10’ Bukurie is ‘loved and respected by the whole team’ and her guests praise the quality of her food, high standards and creativity.

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum

Rudding Park Spa

Described as ’small but mighty’ this team work well together and deliver excellent guest experiences. This friendly, dedicated and professional team ensure guests have’ the best time in the best spa in Yorkshire.

Hopkins @ Horticap

This ‘friendly, wonderful, inclusive team’ show great teamwork working together to provide an amazing experience for their many visitors to make invaluable funds for the charity to fund its valuable work in the community.

Drum & Monkey

The ‘Drum’ fans say that this well trained, amazing team are a credit to the business delivering consistently great customer service day after day with ‘customer centricity just second to none’.

Konak Meze

The team were described by one nominee as ‘superlative excellence of service and deliciousness’ – says it all really! Great, attentive, fabulous, amazing, personal, knowledgeable, enthusiastic and friendly are other words used to describe the Konak team.

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Best Bar

No surprise to hear that it’s described by voters as the ‘Best’! This new addition is praised for its ‘elegance, great atmosphere, amazing people and tasteful music.

Millie Annat

This young star has hospitality in her bones! Establishing herself in to a capable team member - training others, professional approach and great work ethic you’d think she has been around for years!

Jesper Callison – Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen

Jesper is described as a ‘delight’ with a ‘warm personality and enthusiasm for great wine and cuisine – he is destined to make Jesper’s a great addition to the Harrogate scene.

Pizza Social

Summed up by one supporter – ‘This wonderful, intimate, family run pizzeria serves THE best pizza this side of Naples!’ With ‘incredible super friendly service, a delicious menu and an amazing vibe’ this is one to watch!Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood

Ray Carter – Sportsmans Arms/Drum & Monkey

The chant is ‘There is only one Ray Carter’! Ray has run two of town’s most well-known and popular venues for over 45 years. Mentor to many, he has arranged and run thousands of weddings and events over the years – his wife would like him to retire now..please!

Ellie Molloy – Paradise Tap & Taco – Roosters Brewery

Ellie launched this pop-up mid pandemic; she is hard working, encouraging and supports the Harrogate scene. She is amazing with customers and also makes incredible food! ‘Deserves some serious recognition’ according to one voter.

Kayleigh Thompson – Tap on Tower Street

Kayleigh has transformed the pub working with other local businesses to achieve a mutual benefit. She is always ready to help, nurturing and caring for her staff and customers and always puts others first.

Mojde Darafin – Doubletree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic

Described as a hands-on manager who goes out of her way to support the team, and always go the extra mile. Supports the team at all times, she is the ‘manager that everyone needs to have’.

In next week’s Harrogate Advertiser, we'll take a closer look at those who have been shortlisted in the remaining categories.

