Harrogate Hospital to launch new service for women to recover at home after life-changing operations

A ‘compassionate’ new service is set to be introduced at Harrogate District for women facing a life-changing operation.

Until now, patients who have had a total laparoscopic hysterectomies (TLH) have stayed an average one to two days at Harrogate District Hospital following the procedure.

Now, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust is launching a new service allowing the patient to go home the same day.

The new service has been developed by Levente Barabási, Surgical Care Practitioner in Gynaecology at HDFT, and represents a significant advancement in delivering enhanced recovery and patient care within the Trust.

“No one wants to spend longer than they have to in a hospital and there can be some incredible benefits of recovering at home,” said Levente.

"It can lower the risk of some infections, provide an environment where you can have better quality sleep, which helps the body recover; it provides more freedom.

"Our aim has always been to deliver safe, efficient, and compassionate care, and this initiative stands as a testament to that goal."

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure which removes the womb, after which pregnancy is no longer possible and menstruation stops.

Hysterectomies are typically carried out to treat health problems that affect female reproductive system such as heavy periods, long-term pelvic pain, adenomyosis, non-cancerous tumours (fibroids) and cancer.

Under the new system, patients will be admitted to the theatre recovery unit following surgery where they will stay for around 20 to 30 minutes until they are fully awake.

Patients are then returned to the ward, where they are observed through the day, six hours post-operatively.

Once they are able to eat and drink, can pass urine normally and can walk around the ward comfortably with oral pain relief, they will be considered for discharge by the surgical and recovery teams if their condition is deemed safe and they are well enough.

Patients must meet certain criteria to be eligible for same day discharge TLH.

Among the stipulations are that a patient’s body mass index (BMI) being less than 40 and support at home for the first 24-48 hours after surgery.