Harrogate Hospital 'heartened' as public offer lifts to NHS staff in their 4x4s as snow falls

Harrogate District Hospital says it is grateful to the public after a “huge response” to its appeal for 4x4s to help get NHS staff to work during heavy snow yesterday.

The appeal for “snow-friendly vehicles’ was made during the worst snowfall of the winter so far on Sunday which made driving treacherous for most motorists.

The hospital said it had been “heartening to know that there so many people out there who are happy to help.”

Most roads were eerily quiet yesterday as a foot of snow fell in Harrogate in less than 24 hours as Arctic conditions swept the north of England.

An ambulance from Harrogate District Hospital makes its way up Knaresborough Road during Sunday's snowfalls. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Today, side roads remain dangerous in Harrogate with a mix of deep snow, packed ice and slush, though the town’s arterial roads are largely clear.

Although there may be more sleet to come, the amber warning ended last night to be replaced by a yellow warning.

Forecasts say there will be no repeat of the wintry deluge, though temperatures will stay as low as 2c or less during daylight hours with freezing temperatures overnight.