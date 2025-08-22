Harrogate Hospital charity event sees tickets going fast after death of Beach Boys' Brian Wilson

Tickets are going fast for the forthcoming Beach Boys Pet Sounds charity fundraising event for Harrogate Hospital.

Popular and long-running music night Vinyl Sessions has raised thousands of pounds for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity since the event was first launched in 2018.

After a successful run of sell-out events this year showcasing the likes of Nick Drake, Syd Barrett, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Chris Simpson’s Magna Carta, September’s Vinyl Sessions will present The Beach Boys and Pet Sounds.

Considered by some as the greatest rock album of all time, interest in Pet Sounds has soared grow since the death of its creative genius Brian Wilson in June.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, September 10 at 7.30pm, the host will be Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine.

Released in May 1966 and initially promoted as "the most progressive pop album ever", Pet Sounds features ambitious production, sophisticated harmonic structures, coming-of-age lyrical themes and classic hit singles such as Wouldn't It Be Nice and Sloop John B.

It is still widely regarded as among the greatest and most influential albums in music history.

The introduction will be by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

The audio menu has thrown down a real challenge for Colin Paine as the halcyon days of Hi-Fi were still some years in the future in 1966, stereo was in its infancy and the Japanese invasion of the audio market was only just beginning.

Back in the mids-1960s the vast majority of people listened on a standalone Dansette-style record player or a radiogram.

For the Pet Sounds Vinyl Sessions event, organisers will be bringing a 1966 Garrard LAB 80 Turntable and a 1965 Sony 1120 amplifier; the first 100w all silicon amplifier from Japan.

As always, every penny raised from the event will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity for its Special Care Baby Unit project.

Seats are going fast and it is advisable to book tickets in advance via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-the-beach-boys-pet-sounds-tickets-1563967451749.

It is possible to pay on the door but please drop the organisers an email at [email protected] to reserve a place.