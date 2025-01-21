Harrogate hospice which raised a staggering £27,000 last time is to bring back special event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate hospice has announced the return of a special Knaresborough event this March - with a limited-time early bird offer.

Saint Michael’s Hospice Twilight Walk is to return to the town on Saturday, March 22, raising vital funds to support the charity’s work in challenging financial times.

And – until January 31 - supporters can sign up on an early bird rate of just £8 per person, with under-fives walking free.

This popular fundraiser returned last year for the first time in more than five years, post pandemic and saw almost 300 hospice supporters come together raising a staggering £27,000 for Saint Michael’s, the highest fundraising total for the event to date.

Supporter of Saint Michael's Hospice Twilight Walk - Harrogate-based family and lifestyle bogger and influencer, Claire Lovatt-Jones of @theharrogatefam (Picture contributed)

This year’s Twilight Walk is based on a four-mile route, which starts and ends at King James’ School.

Participants can look forward to enjoying a magical trail as the sun goes down, passing historic sites in Knaresborough including Knaresborough Castle, Conyngham Hall and the river-side.

To support the event, Knaresborough Castle is to be lit up in purple to commemorate the special care Saint Michael’s Hospice provides for people in the local community.

Harrogate-based family and lifestyle bogger and influencer, Claire Lovatt-Jones of @theharrogatefam joined the Twilight Walk last year.

Talking about the event she said: “Saint Michael’s is extremely close to my heart as they looked after my grandma so well and supported all our family through a very difficult time.

"I will always offer my support as a way of thanking them for their amazing work for so many local families.”

The forthcoming Twilight Walk will boast a fun pyjama theme and is ideal for families, couples, groups of friends, work colleagues or, even, pets.

Entrants can choose to walk in tribute to someone special or just for fun.

One thing is for certain, those taking part will be making a big difference to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

The event hub at King James’ School opens from 4pm, with pre-walk entertainment and refreshments, with a staggered start from 5.30pm.

The event is non-competitive and is not timed.

Sign up at: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/events/twilight-walk-2025/