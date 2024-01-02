Harrogate hospice leader who has helped thousands of families praised after OBE in the King’s New Years Honours List

The widely-respected leader of a Harrogate hospice has been praised for his "commitment" to supporting thousands of people each year affected by terminal illness after being recognised in the New Years Honours List.

Tony Collins, the chief executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice, was awarded an OBE in the King’s New Years Honours List in recognition of his hospice care and emotional wellbeing work, as well as community work as a minister with the Church of England.

Joint chairs of trustees for the charity, Colin Tweedie and Joanne Crewe, said: “We have seen first hand Tony’s commitment and dedication to ensuring people across North Yorkshire and beyond have access to high quality care and support at the right time, and in the right place.

“Through Tony’s leadership, our family of services haven’t stood still, caring for 3,000 people in 2022-23 – and looking to increase this by 50% by 2027.

"We’re delighted Tony’s work has been recognised with an OBE.”

A leader in the hospice community across Yorkshire and the North East for 27 years, Tony is also the Chief Executive of specialist bereavement and emotional wellbeing service Just ‘B’ and Hambleton and Richmondshire-based Herriot Hospice Homecare, and sits on the board of national charity Hospice UK.

Based at Hornbeam Park, Saint Michael’s Hospice has to raise £7 million annually to provide its range of services.

Such is the increase in demand for its services, this figure is expected to rise significantly in the next few years.