Harrogate hopes rise for rail electrification but question marks remain over time scale

Rail users’ hopes have been raised by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority which identifies Harrogate as one of three lines, including Calder Valley and Wakefield Westgate/Dearne Valley, that would benefit the most from being switched from diesel to electric.

A new draft report expected to inform the authority’s latest strategy to lobby government for investment in rail infrastructure says the Harrogate line is close to full capacity for services and should be a “high priority” route for electrification.

The aim is not just to make life easier for Harrogate passengers – electric trains are 40% to 300% more reliable than diesel trains and their more rapid acceleration allows for more trains and capacity on a route.

Brian Dunsby OBE of Harrogate Line Supporters Group on board a new LNER Azuma train which he helped secure for Harrogate in 2019. (Picture Gerard Binks)

It would also help with rail services in Leeds via their connections with Harrogate.

"Many neighbouring routes are electrified,” the draft WYCA report says, “so electrification would enable more flexibility of local service patterns, and high numbers of diesel vehicles would be removed.”

Without electrification, it concludes, the line between Harrogate and Leeds “may struggle to accommodate new services” in future.

But a leading figure in Harrogate Line Supporters Group, which has long campaigned for better rail services, often with great success, says

Brian L Dunsby OBE told the Harrogate Advertiser: “If it (electrification) were to happen I would expect the operator to be able to provide four-coach trains in place of the current three-coach Class 170. But it will not be in the near future.”

"But the draft report from the WYCA is simply a restatement of the earlier report led by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones when he was junior Rail Minister."

The report is advising Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, to develop the case for electrification on priority Tier 1 routes (Harrogate, Calder Valley and Wakefield Westgate/Sheffield lines) including rolling stock improvements.

But Mr Dunsby believes the case is weakened by the hangover currently being experienced by rail services in light of Covid times.

"I think that we need to see local rail services return to pre-pandemic levels of passengers coupled with a period of new investment in rail services by the Government who are still controlling all the funding,” he said.

"We shall keep an ear to the ground and promote the idea of electrification at every opportunity – but we are realistic – it will not come in the near future.”

If rail services for passengers are to improve in Harrogate, in particular, and Yorkshire, in general, change is needed.

The draft report warns that capacity is now at a premium.

It concludes: “Most lines will see demand greater than seating and standing capacity in the future, meaning that some passengers will not be able to get on their chosen service unless capacity is enhanced.

“Additional train capacity will therefore be needed to provide enough space for everyone and make travelling by train a more comfortable experience.”

Whether the situation is about to change is a matter for speculation.

Local authorities first backed the idea in 2011.