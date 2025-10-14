Harrogate Homeless Project boss 'deeply moved' at town's support for charity event

The chief executive of a Harrogate homeless charity has said he is “deeply moved” by the town’s response to The Big Harrogate Sleepout after the event raised an impressive £10,000 for good causes.

Hosted by Harrogate Rugby Club, the charity fundraiser saw more than 30 people from ten local businesses and the community brave a very wet night under the stars to raise awareness and vital funds for two Harrogate charities, the Harrogate Homeless Project (HHP) and Just ‘B’.

The success of the second annual Big Harrogate Sleepout means more than £10,000 has been raised to help combat homelessness and support bereavement services in Harrogate and North Yorkshire.

Richard Cooper, Chief Executive of Harrogate Homeless Project, praised the collective effort, saying: “We are deeply moved by the community’s response to The Big Harrogate Sleepout for its second year. "The money raised will directly support vulnerable people when they have lost a loved one and when they have lost a home.

"The involvement of the local business community is what makes this event truly special, and we thank all participants for their solidarity.”

Local businesses, including Harrogate Spring Water, which was proud to spearheaded the initiative last year, Raworths Solicitors, Titan Wealth Management, Skipton Building Society, Swinton Park Estates, MJ Ryder, Claro Enterprises, Lido Leisure Park and Provenance Inns participated, demonstrating the power of the local community to come together for this important cause.

The £10k in funds raised will go towards maintaining Harrogate Homeless Project’s initiatives like the Springboard Day Centre and the No Second Night Out program, as well as Just ‘B’s emotional wellbeing work with children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire.

Clare Schmidt, Director of Client Services at Just ‘B’, said: “We’re so pleased to be one of the charities to benefit this year.

"This vital funding, which is almost entirely community-funded for us, ensures our bereavement support can continue being here for children, young people and adults.”

Donations are still being accepted to further support the ongoing work of both Harrogate Homeless Project and Just ‘B’.

For more information or to donate, please visit: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/campaign/big-harrogate-sleepout.