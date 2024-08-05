Local home care company Home Instead Harrogate, in collaboration with Training 2 Care, is offering a rare chance to step into the shoes of an individual living with Alzheimer's disease or other form of dementia as it brings a ‘Dementia Tour’ to Harrogate.

The Virtual Dementia Tour bus will be at the Home Instead office at number 13, North Park Road on Friday, August 23, between 10am-4.30pm. Tickets are now on sale for the experience.

Ideal for anyone who has a family member or friend living with dementia or comes into contact with people living with the condition, the experience offers a unique insight into what it’s like to live with the condition.

Speaking about the aims of the event, Sheena Van Parys, co-owner of Home Instead said, “As well as raising awareness of dementia, the event aims to educate people about the condition whilst arming carers with much-needed advice on how to support people living with dementia.

Harrogate Dementia Bus

“The experience is very immersive. It offers a unique opportunity to experience dementia – aspects such as sensory overload and difficulty with fine motor skills are brought to life".

“It’s invaluable in gaining first-person experience and gives people a deeper understanding of the challenges being faced by a loved one or something they provide care for.”

Supported by medical research the experience, which takes place on the tour bus, uses technology to replicate the sensory changes associated with dementia. Participants wear googles, headphones and spiky insoles. They are then asked to perform everyday tasks but with distorted vision, loud noises and sensory overload which recreate what it’s like to have dementia.

Home Instead Harrogate offers care to older people in their own homes. This includes personal care, such as help with dressing and bathing, specialist dementia care, companionship care, and home help.

For more information on the Virtual Dementia Tour or to book a ticket at £25 each, please call Home Instead on 01423 774 490 or email : [email protected]