Harrogate hit by heavy rain and wind Storm Gerrit arrives with yellow warning from Met Centre

Harrogate drivers have been warned of hazardous conditions as Storm Gerrit brings gales, rain and potential travel disruption today across the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The seventh named storm of the season, a yellow warnings for wind has been issued for the region which is already seeing widespread strong winds, as well as persistent and heavy rain.

The Met Office warning says drivers should expect:

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Gerrit is the seventh named storm of the season to hit the UK this winter. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

The weather forecast for the Harrogate district for tonight, Wednesday says the rain will turn showery in nature but still heavy at times.

Winds will remain strong and gusty throughout.

The Met Centre forecasts that weather will remain unsettled and inhospitable in the run-up to the New Year’s celebrations.

Tomorrow, Thursday, the blustery showers will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the situation will ease a little on Friday, Saturday is expected to see the arrival of more rain and strong winds.

The Environment Agency has so far issued only one flood warning in Yorkshire, applying to the River Hull and its tributaries.

For those planning long journeys by train, East coast rail operator LNER has warned passengers to avoid travelling during the storm as disruption is likely.