Harrogate hit by heavy rain and wind Storm Gerrit arrives with yellow warning from Met Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The seventh named storm of the season, a yellow warnings for wind has been issued for the region which is already seeing widespread strong winds, as well as persistent and heavy rain.
The Met Office warning says drivers should expect:
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
The weather forecast for the Harrogate district for tonight, Wednesday says the rain will turn showery in nature but still heavy at times.
Winds will remain strong and gusty throughout.
The Met Centre forecasts that weather will remain unsettled and inhospitable in the run-up to the New Year’s celebrations.
Tomorrow, Thursday, the blustery showers will continue.
Though the situation will ease a little on Friday, Saturday is expected to see the arrival of more rain and strong winds.
The Environment Agency has so far issued only one flood warning in Yorkshire, applying to the River Hull and its tributaries.
For those planning long journeys by train, East coast rail operator LNER has warned passengers to avoid travelling during the storm as disruption is likely.
The company advises that anyone affected by the disruption with tickets dated today can use their tickets for travel up to and including December 29.