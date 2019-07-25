Harrogate heatwave to end in thunderstorms

Harrogate is set to bask in incredible 31C heatwave today but the Met Office is warning of fierce thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

Anyone complaining about trying to operate in the hottest temperature for years today, Thursday, might be pleased to learn that the heatwave is about to end - or at least ease - with a bang.

The forecast is for thunderstorms from today at around 6pm and rain during the weekend to come.

This could spell bad news this weekend for the biggest and best-sounding free carnival for Harrogate in the Valley Gardens which is set to take place this Saturday from late morning.



In fact, a yellow warning has now been issued by the Met Office for Yorkshire because of the rain.

Yellow warning for Harrogate

The wet weather warning says:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Coming soon - Harrogate's biggest-ever carnival

How bad will the rain be?

An area of heavy rain is expected to become slow moving across parts of northern England and perhaps southern Scotland on Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall accumulations of 40-60mm are likely, with perhaps as much as 80-120mm over high ground of the Pennines and North York Moors.

Harrogate MP's views on PM Boris Johnson