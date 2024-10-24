Harrogate health group's warning to parents on vaping despite new plans for ban by Government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate-based health group says a proposed ban on vaping does not go far enough after ‘alarming’ figures emerged on the growing use of e-cigarettes by children as young as ten in North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Ministers confirmed that the sale of disposable vapes will be banned in England and Wales from June next year, Healthwatch North Yorkshire said it welcomed the move but more still needed to be done.

“The news of a ban on disposable vapes is a positive step in addressing the growing concern over vaping among young people,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But local findings, including the recent North Yorkshire Council health and well-being survey, highlight the urgent need for action.

A Harrogate health group said figures for 2023 showed more than a third of 13 to 15-year-olds in North Yorkshire have tried vaping. (Picture contributed)

"More than a third of 13 to 15-year-olds in the region have tried vaping, and 9% use them regularly.

"This rise in vaping, particularly among children, is alarming."

Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show an estimated five million single-use vapes in 2023 were either littered or thrown away every week in the UK, almost four times as much as 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based at Grove Road in Harrogate, Healthwatch North Yorkshire is an independent champion for people using local health and social care services in the county.

Its trustees believe that the fact that 5% of 10 and 11-year-olds in North Yorkshire have already experimented with vapes highlights the scale of the problem.

“While the ban on disposable vapes is a crucial move, more needs to be done,” a spokesperson said.

"The trends are concerning, especially given the potential for long-term addiction and lung damage that vaping poses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ease with which young people can access these products and the appeal of marketing aimed at them are clear contributing factors.

"Raising awareness among children and parents about the risks of vaping is essential, particularly in primary schools."

The long-term health impacts of vaping are unknown but the nicotine in them can be highly addictive.

Healthwatch North Yorkshire is happy to hear about the experiences of anyone who uses GPs and hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, care homes or other health services in the county.